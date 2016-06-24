ZURICH, June 24 The Swiss National Bank had no
immediate comment on an estimate from the BBC showing Britain
had voted to leave the European Union in a referendum, a
spokesman for the central bank said on Friday.
The Swiss franc, a safe-haven currency in times of market
turbulence, rose to its strongest against the euro since August
2015.
World financial markets dived as counting from 304 of 382
areas showed a 51.5/48.5 split for leaving. Sterling suffered
its biggest one-day fall of 9.4 percent against the dollar on
market fears the decision will hit investment in the world's 5th
largest economy, raise questions over London's role as a global
financial capital, and usher in months of political
limbo.
