LONDON Oct 30 Britain will aim to achieve tariff-free trade with Europe for the auto industry and other manufacturers after the country leaves the European Union, Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Sunday.

Clark said he had outlined the government's negotiating position to Nissan to help persuade the Japanese company to make a major new investment in Britain's biggest car plant last week.

"Our intention, our negotiating remit, when it comes to the discussions with our European partners is to have a constructive dialogue and look for the common interest here," he told BBC television.

"Our objective would be ensure we have continued access to the markets in Europe and vice versa without tariffs and bureaucratic impediments, and that is how we will approach those negotiations."

