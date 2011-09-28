* EU says tax would raise 57 billion euros annually
* Derivatives trades would be taxed at 0.01 percent
* To be levied if one party to a trade based in bloc
* Britain says would only back global levy
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 28 The European Union's
executive proposed a bloc-wide tax on financial transactions
that would set a rate of 0.1 percent on bond and stock trades
and raise 57 billion euros a year, but Britain said it would
only support a global levy.
The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted on
Wednesday plans for a financial transaction tax from January
2014, which it hoped would be extended worldwide.
The measure will need approval from EU states to become
effective.
"With this proposal the European Union becomes a forerunner
in the global implementation of a financial transaction tax," EU
Tax Commissioner, Algirdas Semeta, said in a statement.
"Our project is sound and workable. I have no doubt this tax
can deliver what EU citizens expect -- a fair contribution from
the financial sector. I am confident that our partners in the
G20 will see their interest in following this path."
Stock and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1
percent, with derivatives at 0.01 percent.
The EU executive said the tax would be imposed on all
transactions in financial instruments between financial firms
when at least one party to the trade is based in the bloc.
The revenue would be divided between the EU's own budget to
cut national contributions, with the rest going directly to
member states.
The Group of 20 forum has tried and failed in the past year
to agree on a global transaction tax as many countries fear it
would be too easy for financial firms to evade.
Canada, Britain, the United States, Australia and China
oppose the tax because it puts more burden on banks, while
France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Norway and Spain support it,
along with several African states.
Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, reiterated on
Wednesday such a tax would only work globally.
"The government will continue to engage with its
international partners on Financial Transaction Taxes and has no
objection to them in principle. But any financial transaction
tax would have to apply globally and there are a number of
practical issues that need to be worked through," a UK Treasury
spokesman said.
Without Britain's backing, there may be an attempt to
introduce the tax at first only in the 17 euro zone countries.
"The proposal would introduce new minimum tax rates and
harmonise different existing taxes on financial transactions in
the EU," the executive added.
Britain, for example, already imposes a small stamp duty tax
on share trades and has also introduced a levy on bank balance
sheets.
A European Commission impact study on the tax said there are
strong risks of transactions relocating to countries not
applying the levy.
With a tax rate of 0.1 percent, the Commission's models
showed drops of up to 1.76 percent in gross domestic product in
the long run.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh and Huw Jones in London and
Francesco Guarascio in Strasbourg, France; Editing by John
Stonestreet)