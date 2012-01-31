* Hoban doubts euro zone transaction tax will emerge

* Hoban says financial services a "scapegoat" for other ills

* Some see UK stamp duty model for other EU states

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Jan 31 Taxing ultra fast trading, as France pledged to do this week, would encourage business to move elsewhere and not make markets stabler, Britain said on Tuesday.

UK financial services minister Mark Hoban said the UK would still veto any European Union-wide tax on financial transactions, dubbed a Tobin tax, as it would hit London hardest as the bloc's top trading centre.

"At a time when the European Union needs more growth and more jobs, this would be a very unwise thing to do." Hoban told lawmakers from the UK's upper chamber of parliament.

"The only way to have a financial transaction tax that worked would be to introduce it on a global basis," Hoban said.

Hopes for a global deal have long faded in the teeth of opposition from Canada, the United States and elsewhere.

The EU proposed a tax on stock, bond and derivatives transactions from 2014 to raise 57 billion euros a year, much of it from Britain. It needs unanimity among the 27 member states but like Britain, the Czech Republic and Sweden are also opposed.

This has prompted the euro zone countries to think about going it alone but Hoban doubted if even this would happen.

"I wouldn't assume that a euro zone wide financial transaction tax is inevitable," Hoban said.

Euro zone countries like Ireland and Luxembourg have large fund management centres and would be adversely hit as business moved elsewhere, he said. Sweden tried and failed with a Tobin tax two decades ago.

"There are lessons to learn from the Swedish experience of introducing an FTT back in the 1980s, which caused the bottom to fall out of the Swedish financial markets," Sarah Lane, a financial services partner at KPMG said separately on Tuesday.

STAMP DUTY ALTERNATIVE

Apart from making "undertaxed" banks pay for damage done in the financial crisis -- Britain introduced a bank levy -- France and Germany also see a Tobin tax as curbing what they see as risky ultra fast or high-frequency trading (HFT).

HFT makes up around half the volume on the London Stock Exchange and bourses in Europe have invested heavily in fast technology to court the sector.

"The HFT model would definitely not work," Sony Kapoor, founder of think tank Re-Define told the lawmakers.

Faced with little progress at the global and EU level, France this week said it would tax stock and some other securities transactions from Aug. 1 along with a special tax on HFT but Hoban said there was little evidence that ultra fast trading was damaging or that taxing it would make markets safer.

"It's easy to point to big bad speculators when actually the problem is around tackling fiscal issues and competitiveness. I don't see how reducing the volume of transactions will of itself create more stable markets," Hoban added.

Britain has a stamp duty on shares and may become a model for EU states to follow if there is no deal on a Tobin tax.

There is talk in diplomatic circles of an alternative framework to coordinate national stamp duties in euro zone countries as a first step to a harmonised transaction tax.

Some German politicians say a stamp duty could also help win UK support.

Kapoor said a stamp duty at very low rates on stocks and bonds over time would bring political opponents on board and urged Germany and France to go down this route first. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)