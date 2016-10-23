LONDON Oct 23 Britain could slash its headline
corporation tax rate to 10 percent from 20 percent if the
European Union refuses to agree a post-Brexit free trade deal or
blocks UK-based financial services firms from accessing its
market, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unidentified
source.
The newspaper said the idea had been put forward by Prime
Minister Theresa May's advisers amid growing fears other EU
member states will take a hard line in Brexit negotiations.
The proposal would be used to try and persuade the EU to
grant "passporting" rights for financial services firms to
continue operating across the EU, the newspaper said.
"People say we have not got any cards," the newspaper quoted
an unidentified source familiar with the government's thinking
as saying.
"We have some quite good cards we can play if they start
getting difficult with us. If they're saying no passporting and
high trade tariffs we can cut corporation tax to 10 percent,"
the newspaper quoted an anonymous source as saying," the source
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)