LONDON, Sept 28 Britain said on Wednesday it
would only support a financial transaction tax that applies
globally after the European Commission proposed a Europe-wide
levy.
"The Government will continue to engage with its
international partners on Financial Transaction Taxes and has no
objection to them in principle. But any financial transaction
tax would have to apply globally and there are a number of
practical issues that need to be worked through," a Treasury
spokesman said.
The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted a
proposal for a bloc-wide financial transaction tax on Wednesday.
Countries such as Canada, Britain, the United States,
Australia and China oppose the tax because it puts more burden
on banks, while France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Norway and
Spain support it, along with several African states.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)