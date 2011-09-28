LONDON, Sept 28 Britain said on Wednesday it would only support a financial transaction tax that applies globally after the European Commission proposed a Europe-wide levy.

"The Government will continue to engage with its international partners on Financial Transaction Taxes and has no objection to them in principle. But any financial transaction tax would have to apply globally and there are a number of practical issues that need to be worked through," a Treasury spokesman said.

The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted a proposal for a bloc-wide financial transaction tax on Wednesday.

Countries such as Canada, Britain, the United States, Australia and China oppose the tax because it puts more burden on banks, while France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Norway and Spain support it, along with several African states. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)