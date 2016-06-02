* Plans to increase scrutiny on trust owners opposed by Cameron

* Commission proposals were initially due in early June

* UK more transparent on companies' owners but not on trusts

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, June 2 European Union proposals to fight tax evasion have been shelved until July, at least in part to avoid hurting Prime Minister David Cameron's bid to keep Britain in the EU in a June 23 referendum, people familiar with the matter said.

A package that might include tightening rules on publishing the beneficial owners of trusts had been expected from the executive European Commission this week but has been delayed to next month, said an EU official adding that this was due to "technical issues", including concerns over protecting privacy.

However, two people familiar with the matter said political concerns over the Brexit referendum had also played a part in the decision -- a pattern EU officials and diplomats say has held up several measures in Brussels this year.

"The Commission is worried about the impact on Brexit," one person familiar with the decision process said.

The transparency of trusts, which returned to the EU agenda this year amid public outrage following the Panama Papers leaks, is sensitive for Cameron because he is on record as blocking an earlier EU effort to identify trust owners.

EU leaders are counting on the Conservative premier to carry the day in his campaign to avert a Brexit, which they fear would have deeply damaging economic and political effects on the bloc.

Any revival of controversy over trusts, in which Cameron could be criticised as a wealthy member of an elite defending the opaque British trust system, could cost him votes.

A British government spokesperson declined comment on the issue of the Commission's delay but stressed that Cameron's government was "a leader" in fighting financial crime and noted a British initiative to promote an international agreement for authorities to share data on the ultimate owners of companies.

Existing registers of trust ownership, required under EU law, are not easily accessible and are loosely controlled.

Trusts are widely used in Britain for inheritance planning and Cameron cited concerns about privacy in successfully lobbying the EU in 2013 to drop a proposal to publish details of their ownership.

This year Cameron was obliged to detail his own income and tax returns after it emerged that his late father, a stockbroker, had set up an investment trust in the Panama.

Tighter controls on trusts and enhanced accessibility to registers of beneficiaries were among ideas circulated by the EU executive to member states in April. (Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Gareth Jones)