PARIS, June 24 French oil services company Technip said on Friday there was no reason for Britain's exit from the European Union to impact its merger with FMC Technologies, including plans for London to be the legal headquarters of the new group.

Technip announced an all-stock merger with U.S. rival FMC Technologies in May to create an oil services group with combined revenue of $20 billion.

The new entity will have a complex structure, with three main headquarters, in Paris, Houston and London, where it will be domiciled.

There is no reason why Brexit should impact the deal, a Technip spokeswoman said.

"London is a natural place to put the new company. The operational organization on TechnipFMC is clear also and not London dependent," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

