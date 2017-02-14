STOCKHOLM Feb 14 British Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end of March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure with the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.

At a news conference in Stockholm, Davis was asked whether he expected Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver the Article 50 letter, which will start divorce negotiations with the EU, at an EU summit in Brussels on March 9-10.

"The 9th or 10th is not a date I recognise in terms of our timetable. What we have said is by the end of March, sometime during March," he said.

"I'm confident that we'll do it before our timetable but not necessarily before the one you played out." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson in Stockholm, Writing by Elizabeth Piper in London, editing by Kylie MacLellan)