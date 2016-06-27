June 27 Several online travel sites have seen a
jump in queries from Americans about travel to the United
Kingdom since it voted to leave the European Union, a sign
so-called "Brexit" and the resulting drop in the value of the
pound currency may spur U.S. visits to Britain.
One site found that more Britons were also asking about
flights to the United States.
Travel agents, hotel chains and airlines say it is too early
to tell if the vote has impacted bookings. Financial analysts at
the Buckingham Research Group had predicted a "Brexit" would
slow the British economy and airline sales. But some U.S. travel
agents are advising travelers to book U.K. trips now and expect
to see a bump in bookings with time.
On June 24, the day after Britain voted to leave the
European Union, Priceline Group Inc's Kayak, said it
saw a 54 percent increase in U.S. searches exploring fares to
the United Kingdom compared to other Fridays in the month of
June.
Flight searches from the U.K. for U.S. travel also rose 46
percent, according to Kayak.
"Americans may want to secure a great fare, while British
may be worried that higher fares will soon hit the market," said
Billy Sanez, vice president of marketing and communications at
FareCompare.com, which analyzes airfares, when shown the Kayak
data.
Search site Travelzoo saw a 35.3 percent increase in travel
searches from the U.S. to the U.K. from June 24 to June 27, and
StudentUniverse, a travel booking site popular among young
people, saw searches for flights from the U.S. to the U.K double
from a year ago. It did not show a change in UK-based searches
for U.S. trips.
A number of U.S. travel agents said they expected demand for
British travel to emerge, but few had seen it yet.
Darcy Allen of New Hampshire-based boutique travel agency
Travel by Darcy said some of her clients were locking down
plans.
"They want to take advantage of the lower airfares and are
willing to prepay hotels now to lock in the lower (currency)
conversion," she said.
More visitors will come to Britain and Europe if the
currencies continue to suffer, said George Hobica, founder of
Airfarewatchdog.com, a low airfare alert site that covers all
airlines. Longer term, if the British economy slows, "everything
will be cheaper."
(Reporting by Melissa Fares, editing by Peter Henderson and Tom
Brown)