BRUSSELS Feb 3 An EU official said on Wednesday
that the European council president, Donald Tusk, is likely to
tell British Prime Minister David Cameron that the EU offer to
freeze in-work benefits for migrants could unravel if other
countries demand the same.
Tusk will travel to London on Thursday for a donor
conference on Syria and will meet Cameron separately to take
stock of reactions to the EU proposal.
Cameron is negotiating new terms for Britain's membership in
the European Union prior to a national referendum on whether the
country should leave the bloc.
"One of the messages that I expect Tusk will send to Cameron
is that in social benefits the risk comes not only from the
concerns of central European countries about their workers in
Britain, but also from countries that are maybe in a similar
situation as Britain, that are also receiving workers from other
EU countries, that might be tempted to seek similar solutions,"
the EU official said.
"It would unravel the British deal, really, because the
basic assumption is that this is a proposal for the UK," the
official said.
The EU offered to allow Britain to freeze in-work benefits
for migrant EU workers - notably from Poland - for up to four
years in recognition of the large number who have come to
Britain over a long period.
The deal also linked child benefits to living costs in the
country where the worker's children reside, which means smaller
pay-outs for workers from Eastern Europe.
The deal has yet to be approved by all 28 governments of the
EU and is far from sealed, officials said.
"The child benefit is different, it is for everybody," the
EU official said. "When it comes to the in-work benefits, it is
quite clear that the deal talks about a significant inflow over
an extended period of time, which the UK has experienced,"
Tusk is also scheduled to meet at the same London conference
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders.
