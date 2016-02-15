BUCHAREST Feb 15 European Council leader Donald Tusk said an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday will be crucial for the future of the bloc, with talks to keep Britain in the EU at critical moment.

Tusk said the risk of a break-up was real and that there was need to handle the negotiations over Britain with care. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Radu Marinas, Editing by Angus macSwan)