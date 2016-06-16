(Adds comments)

HELSINKI, June 16 European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Thursday that the economic and political consequences of Britain leaving the EU would be dangerous for both Britain and the rest of the Europe.

Britons vote on June 23 on the future of their membership of the European Union, with a poll on Thursday showing 53 percent would vote to leave the bloc.

"I have no doubt that the direct results of potential Brexit will be really dangerous for our economy, in the UK and the rest of the Europe," Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said in a press conference in Helsinki.

"Political and geopolitical consenquences are completely unpredictable. What you need today is to strengthen our western community."

He also said the latest polls were not encouraging.

"I know it is very difficult for us to be optimistic today, we know the latest polls. But it's still 50-50, everything is possible."