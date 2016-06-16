HELSINKI, June 16 European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Thursday that the latest polls on Britain's upcoming vote on its EU membership were not encouraging.

"I know it is very difficult for us to be optimistic today, we know the latest polls. But it's still 50-50, everything is possible," Tusk said in a press conference in Helsinki.

A telephone poll by Ipsos MORI showed 53 percent of Britons would vote to leave the European Union in a referendum due on June 23, the Evening Standard newspaper said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Writing by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)