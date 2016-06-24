WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency's office is carefully monitoring the country's banking system following Britain's vote to withdraw from the European Union, a spokesman said on Friday.

The office routinely works "to ensure bank management understands the unique risks facing their banks, and that they have established the appropriate risk management controls to identify and react to a variety of emerging concerns and contingencies such as this," said the spokesman.

"We also communicate and coordinate with other regulators as warranted," he added. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)