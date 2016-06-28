WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Barack Obama warned against financial and global hysteria after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, saying that while full European integration may be on pause, cataclysmic changes are unlikely, according to an interview that aired on Tuesday.

"There's been a little bit of hysteria post-Brexit vote, as if somehow NATO's gone, the trans-Atlantic alliance is dissolving, and every country is rushing off to its own corner. That's not what's happening," Obama told National Public Radio.

