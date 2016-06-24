U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
WASHINGTON, June 24 The heads of all the U.S. financial regulatory agencies will hold a meeting by phone on Friday to discuss the vote by Britain to leave the European Union, according to a notice from the Treasury Department.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will preside over the discussion of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was created in response to the 2007-09 financial crisis and which also includes the heads of the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commision and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL