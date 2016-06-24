* Greeks voted against euro bailout last year
* But still had to accept further austerity
* See British vote as overdue comeuppance for Brussels
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS June 24 Worn down by years of EU-mandated
austerity, many Greeks on Friday welcomed Britain's decision to
leave the European Union as an overdue slap in the face for a
Brussels bureaucracy they say is out of touch with ordinary
people.
"This is a good thing, it will smash Germany's economic
strength and other countries will follow (Britain)," said
Christos Peppas, 48, who works at the Bank of Greece, the
central bank.
Sipping a coffee at an outdoor Athens cafe on Friday
morning, Peppas said: "Britain will be fine. It will decide its
own fate and its economic policy."
Before the British, Greeks held their own referendum to send
a message to Brussels, but without the same result.
One year ago, Greeks overwhelmingly voted against the terms
of a financial bailout, delivering what was then one of the
biggest blows to European integration.
But faced with the potentially devastating fallout of
quitting the euro zone, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras caved in,
negotiating a third bailout with lenders worth up to 86 billion
euros, and accepting the conditions attached.
Britain never adopted the euro, but Nigel Farage, head of
the UK Independence Party, said at the time that the Greek vote
was the beginning of the end of the whole EU project.
"Europe doesn't have a future," said George Fountas, 36, a
driver. "At some point we should do the same. Of course Britain
doesn't have the crisis we have, things are different."
Some Greeks said they wished Greece had stood its ground.
"I wish we had the nerve of the English," said jeweller
Stavros Karidis, 53. "These people will stick to the verdict of
the referendum."
Referring to British Prime Minister David Cameron's pledge
to resign, he added: "He (Cameron) is not called Alexis."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by
Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)