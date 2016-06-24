BRIEF-Panorama Petroleum: Shares for debt
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 24 Martin Sorrell, the boss of the world's biggest advertising group WPP, said he was very disappointed that Britain had voted to leave the European Union and feared the decision would slow economic activity.
WPP, which has a large presence in Europe, would focus on its top four markets in western continental Europe and "getting our people to work together, not in isolation," he said early on Friday.
"Very disappointed," he told Reuters in an email. "But the electorate has spoken. This decision will create tremendous uncertainty, which will slow economic activity and decision making." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Mexico's peso hit a more than six-week high and Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained