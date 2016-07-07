* Interior minister May wins ballot of Conservative MPs
* Lesser-known rival Leadsom places 2nd, Gove knocked out
* Grassroots members to pick Cameron successor by Sept. 9
* Bookmakers make May odds-on favourite
By Kylie MacLellan, William James and Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, July 7 Interior minister Theresa May and
eurosceptic rival Andrea Leadsom emerged on Thursday as the two
candidates who will battle to become Britain's next prime
minister and lead the country out of the European Union.
May won 199 votes and Leadsom 84 in a second ballot of
lawmakers of the governing Conservative party. Justice Secretary
Michael Gove took just 46 votes and was eliminated from the
race.
Around 150,000 grassroots Conservatives across the country
will now vote to decide whether May or Leadsom becomes Britain's
first woman prime minister since Margaret Thatcher was forced
from office in 1990.
The result of the contest is expected by Sept. 9, meaning
businesses and investors must endure two more months of
uncertainty over who will lead the huge task of disentangling
Britain's economy from the EU while trying to safeguard trade
and investment.
Prime Minister David Cameron said last month he was stepping
down after voters, many of them swayed by concerns over high
immigration and a desire to reclaim 'independence' from
Brussels, rejected his entreaties to keep Britain in the EU and
his warnings that leaving would spell economic disaster.
"This vote shows that the Conservative Party can come
together, and under my leadership it will," May told supporters
after the results were announced.
Until a couple of weeks ago Leadsom, a junior energy
minister, was barely known to most Britons, but as one of the
leading voices in the successful Leave campaign she has
dramatically emerged as a serious challenger as better-known
rivals have been felled by political intrigue.
"She's the future. What you want is someone who's not been
in the Westminster bubble, she's had a real job in the real
world and that's what people are looking for. I think they're
fed up with the political elite," said Leadsom backer Peter
Bone.
Bookmakers William Hill made May the 1/5 favourite to win,
implying an 83 percent chance, while Leadsom was quoted at 7/2,
or 22 percent.
INVESTOR CONCERNS
Investor concerns about the impact of the 'Brexit'
referendum have mounted in recent days, with asset managers
suspending trading in commercial property funds worth billions
of pounds after too many people rushed to withdraw their money
at once.
The pound sterling has sunk below $1.30 for the first time
in more than three decades as investors anticipate a slowdown in
growth in Britain in the wake of the vote.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Europe's largest
insurer Allianz, which has around 1.3 trillion euros ($1.4
trillion) under management, said the pound could sink towards
parity with the dollar unless politicians got a grip.
"After the Brexit referendum, the UK has to urgently get its
political act together," El-Erian told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "'Plan B' depends on the politicians in London and
across the Channel, but so far they have not stepped up to their
economic governance responsibilities."
The Bank of England, which warned before the referendum that
a Brexit vote would push Britain into a "material" economic
slowdown, could cut interest rates as soon as next Thursday.
Interior minister May, 59, has served for the past six years
in one of the toughest portfolios in government. Leadsom has
never been a member of the cabinet.
But despite her strong lead in Thursday's vote, May is far
from assured of winning the race for Downing Street. During the
referendum campaign she took a low-key stance in favour of
Britain remaining in the EU - unlike Leadsom, who fought on the
winning side.
GRASSROOTS MEMBERS
Grassroots party members have strong eurosceptic leanings, a
factor that could favour Leadsom.
The 53-year-old, who entered parliament only six years ago,
said on Thursday her top priority would be to guarantee
tariff-free trade with the EU after leaving.
But the EU is likely to insist that this would only be
feasible if Britain continued to allow other EU nationals to
live and work freely in Britain, an arrangement that has pushed
immigration to record levels and was a powerful factor behind
the success of the Leave side in the referendum.
Supporters of the rival candidates were quick to start
making their pitches to the wider membership. May backer Chris
Grayling described the MPs' vote as 'overwhelming' and said "I
hope members will be looking carefully."
Leadsom supporter Owen Paterson said: "It's quite remarkable
to come from absolutely nowhere to a strong second. I'm really
confident that she's in tune with the members. She's got this
tremendously optimistic view of where this country is going."
Leadsom has put her 25 years' experience working in
financial services at the centre of her leadership bid, having
worked at Barclays Bank and fund manager Invesco Perpetual.
But some of her career credentials have been called into
doubt. Reuters spoke to five former Invesco colleagues,
including four in senior management positions, who said Leadsom
did not have a prominent role or manage client money.
She told the BBC that questions about her career record were
"ridiculous" and her CV was "all absolutely true".
Justice minister Gove told reporters: "Whoever the next
prime minister of this country will be, it will be a female
prime minister and a female prime minister who has formidable
skills."
Gove shocked his party colleagues last week by abruptly
withdrawing his support for former London mayor Boris Johnson,
previously seen as the front-runner, and effectively forcing him
from the race.
Some viewed that as an act of treachery that damaged Gove's
own prospects. A Gove aide was also criticised for urging May
supporters to vote tactically and lend him support to keep
Leadsom from advancing to the final run-off.
