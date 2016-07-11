* May had been due to contest ballot with Andrea Leadsom
* Surprise announcement removes need for 9-week contest
* Experienced interior minister favoured Remain side in vote
* May pitches for support of 'ordinary working people'
* Cameron to submit resignation to queen on Wednesday
(Adds reaction from the White House)
By Elizabeth Piper and Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, July 11 Interior minister Theresa May
will become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, with the task
of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival
Andrea Leadsom abruptly terminated her disastrous leadership
campaign.
May, 59, will succeed David Cameron, who announced he was
stepping down after Britons unexpectedly voted last month to
quit the EU. Britain's planned withdrawal has weakened the
28-nation bloc, created huge uncertainty over trade and
investment, and shaken financial markets.
May and Leadsom had been due to contest a ballot of
grassroots Conservative party members, with the result to be
declared by Sept. 9. But Leadsom unexpectedly quit on Monday
after a campaign dogged by ill-judged comments about her rival's
lack of children and questions about whether she had exaggerated
her CV.
"I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen by the
Conservative Party to become its leader," said May, who favoured
remaining in the EU but has made clear there is no going back on
the result of the June 23 referendum.
"Brexit means Brexit, and we're going to make a success of
it."
Earlier, Cameron told reporters in front of his 10 Downing
Street residence that he expected to chair his last cabinet
meeting on Tuesday and take questions in parliament on Wednesday
before tendering his resignation to Queen Elizabeth.
"So we will have a new prime minister in that building
behind me by Wednesday evening," he said.
May will become Britain's second female prime minister,
after Margaret Thatcher.
Her victory means that the complex process of extricating
Britain from the EU will be led by someone from the losing side
of the acrimonious referendum campaign. She has said Britain
needs time to work out its negotiating strategy and should not
initiate formal divorce proceedings before the end of the year.
In a speech earlier on Monday in the city of Birmingham, May
said there could be no second referendum and no attempt to
rejoin the EU by the back door.
"As prime minister, I will make sure that we leave the
European Union," she said.
The White House said U.S. President Barack Obama was
confident that the "special relationship" between the United
States and Britain would continue after May becomes prime
minister.
RELATIVE UNKNOWN
Leadsom, 53, is a junior energy minister who has never
served in cabinet and was barely known to the British public
until she emerged as a prominent voice in the successful Leave
campaign.
She had been strongly criticised over a newspaper interview
in which she appeared to suggest that being a mother meant she
had more of a stake in the country's future than May, who has no
children. Some Conservatives said they were disgusted by the
remarks, for which Leadsom later apologised, while others said
they showed naivety and a lack of judgment.
Leadsom told reporters she was pulling out of the race to
avoid nine weeks of campaign uncertainty at a time when strong
leadership was needed. She acknowledged that May had secured
much greater backing in a vote of Conservative members of
parliament last week.
"I have ... concluded that the interests of our country are
best served by the immediate appointment of a strong and well
supported prime minister," she said. "I am therefore withdrawing
from the leadership election and I wish Theresa May the very
greatest success."
Graham Brady, head of the Conservative party committee in
charge of the leadership contest, confirmed that May had been
elected with immediate effect.
The pound, which has hit 31-year lows since the referendum
on concern about potential damage to the British economy,
bounced slightly on the news that the Conservative leadership
question would be resolved much sooner than expected.
It was trading around $1.2970, up 0.1 percent on the day but
still down around 13 percent since the day of the vote. The FTSE
250 index of mid-sized companies rose 3.27 percent.
"Welcome news we have 1 candidate with overwhelming support
to be next PM. Theresa May has strength, integrity &
determination to do the job," finance minister George Osborne
tweeted.
FORGING NEW ROLE
The 52-to-48 percent vote to quit the EU after 43 years of
membership was a stunning rebuke to Britain's political leaders
and especially Cameron, who had argued that breaking away would
bring economic disaster.
Britons ignored his warnings, swayed by the arguments of the
Leave campaign that 'Brexit' would enable them to regain
'independence' from Brussels and clamp down on high immigration,
something hard to achieve under EU rules allowing people to live
and work anywhere in the bloc.
May's leadership hopes had appeared at risk of being damaged
by her failure, in six years as interior minister, to bring
immigration down, and the fact she found herself on the losing
side of the referendum campaign.
But her two best-known rivals on the Leave side were felled
by political back-stabbing when Justice Secretary Michael Gove
brought down former London mayor Boris Johnson and was then
punished for his perceived treachery by being eliminated from a
ballot of Conservative MPs.
In her speech in Birmingham on Monday, May set out her
vision for the economy, calling for "a country that works for
everyone, not just the privileged few".
In a pitch for the political centre, she said she would
prioritise more house-building, a crackdown on tax evasion by
individuals and companies, lower energy costs and a narrowing of
the 'unhealthy' gap between the pay of employees and corporate
bosses.
"Under my leadership, the Conservative Party will put itself
completely, absolutely, unequivocally, at the service of
ordinary working people ... we will make Britain a country that
works for everyone," she said.
LABOUR DISARRAY
May's biggest challenge will be to map out the course of
Britain's withdrawal, a process still clouded in uncertainty,
and to sort out new terms of trade with the other 27 EU nations.
"We will have difficult negotiations with Britain, it will
not be easy," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel who insisted
that Britain would not be able to get free access to the EU's
single market without accepting free movement of people.
European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said: "We
should open the negotiations as quickly as possible in order to
limit uncertainty."
More than 1,000 British lawyers said in a letter to Cameron
that members of parliament should decide whether Britain leaves
the EU because the referendum was not legally binding.
Opposition members of parliament, responding to the
impending appointment of May, demanded a general election.
"It is crucial, given the instability caused by the Brexit
vote, that the country has a democratically elected prime
minister," Labour party election co-ordinator Jon Trickett said.
Labour too has been thrown into upheaval by the referendum,
with leader Jeremy Corbyn widely criticised for failing to make
a sufficiently passionate case in favour of staying in the EU.
Minutes before Leadsom's announcement, Labour lawmaker
Angela Eagle launched a leadership challenge to Corbyn.
"Jeremy Corbyn is unable to provide the leadership that this
party needs -- I believe I can," Eagle said.
Corbyn was elected last year with overwhelming support from
grassroots Labour activists. He has ignored a vote of no
confidence from the party's lawmakers, saying he has a
responsibility to carry out that mandate.
(Editing by Anna Willard and Robin Pomeroy)