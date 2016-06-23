* Opinion polls show support for "In" and "Out" almost equal
* Two show swing towards "Remain" late on Wednesday
* Political fallout will reach beyond Britain
* Financial volatility likely either way
* For full coverage click on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
on Eikon
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, June 23 Britons were voting on Thursday
to decide the future of their country and Europe in a referendum
on European Union membership that has divided the nation and is
being nervously watched by financial markets and politicians
across the world.
Opinion polls taken before the vote indicated the outcome is
far too close to forecast.
Prime Minister David Cameron called the vote under pressure
from his ruling Conservative Party and an increasingly powerful
anti-EU party, hoping to put to rest decades of debate over
Britain's place in Europe and its ties with Brussels.
Most polls put the "Leave" and "Remain" camps neck-and-neck
at the end of a campaign that was dominated by immigration and
the economy, and shaken by the murder of a pro-EU MP, though
late on Wednesday two showed a swing to "Remain".
The "Leave" campaign says Britain's economy would benefit
from a Brexit, or British exit from the EU. Cameron says it
would cause financial chaos.
Traders, investors and companies are preparing for
volatility on financial markets whatever the outcome of a vote
that both reflects, and has fuelled, an anti-establishment mood
also seen in the United States and elsewhere in Europe.
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven leading economies
will issue a statement stressing their readiness to take all
necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to leave,
government officials with direct knowledge of the preparations
said.
Britain's AAA credit rating could be swiftly downgraded by
Standard and Poor's after a vote in favour of leaving the EU,
S&P chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer told German
daily newspaper Bild. {nL8N19E52V]
Much will depend on turnout, with younger Britons seen as
more supportive of the EU than their elders but less likely to
vote.
"Go out and vote remain for a bigger, better Britain inside
a reformed European Union," Cameron told "Remain" campaigners on
Wednesday.
His main rival, former London mayor Boris Johnson, whose
decision to support "Leave" galvanised its campaign, told voters
this was the "last chance to sort this out".
Sterling rose to its highest so far this year against the
U.S. dollar late on Wednesday after one poll pointed to
a clear lead for "Remain" and betting markets priced in an 80
percent chance Britain would not leave.
Polling stations for 382 local counting areas opened at 0600
GMT and close at 2100, with most of the results expected between
around 0100 and 0300 on June 24.
On Wednesday, campaigners from both sides tried to win over
the estimated 10 percent of the 46.5 million electorate who
polls suggest had still not decided how to vote.
The "In" campaign took aim at their rivals by saying a
Brexit would hurt the economy, security and the country's
status. The "Out" campaign said high levels of immigration could
not be controlled inside the EU and it was time to bring powers
back from Brussels to London.
"If we don't vote to leave tomorrow we will remain locked in
the back of the car, driven in an uncertain direction, frankly,
to a place we don't want to go and perhaps by a driver who
doesn't speak the very best of English," said Johnson, a leading
candidate to replace Cameron as prime minister.
FOREIGN LEADERS
The killing of lawmaker Jo Cox last week as she prepared to
offer advice to those who elected her in northern England,
prompted a pause in the campaign and soul-searching about its
tone. Her husband said she had been concerned about the
coarsening of political dialogue.
The man charged with her murder, asked his name in a London
court, responded: "My name is death to traitors, freedom for
Britain".
Opinion polls have depicted a deeply divided nation, with
big differences between older and younger voters, and between
pro-EU London and Scotland, and eurosceptic Middle England.
That split was reflected in British newspapers' front pages.
"Independence Day" was the front page headline of the Sun
tabloid, Britain's biggest-selling newspaper, while the Daily
Mirror warned "Don't take a leap into the dark".
The issue dominated the news far beyond Britain. In China,
the Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's
official People's Daily, warned Britain would lose its influence
globally if voters backed a so-called Brexit.
Whatever the outcome of the vote, the focus on immigration
to Britain, which has increased significantly in recent years,
could worsen divisions in a country where the gap between rich
and poor has also been widening.
If Britain chooses to leave, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon
has suggested Scotland may call a referendum on leaving the
United Kingdom.
Even with a vote to stay, Cameron could struggle to repair
the rifts in his party and hold on to his job.
Foreign leaders, from U.S. President Barack Obama to Chinese
leader Xi Jinping, have called on Britain to remain in the EU, a
message supported by global financial organisations, many
company bosses and central bankers.
International banks have warned that the value of the pound
could fall dramatically if Britain votes to leave the EU and
traders expect markets to be more volatile than at any time
since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The "Out" campaign says a fall in the value of the pound
would boost exports and has found support among some financial
specialists and small businesses. It has urged voters to ignore
what it calls the "establishment" which it says has the most to
lose from Brexit.
The EU has struggled with migrant and economic crisis and a
Brexit vote would boost opposition to it within other member
states.
"Stay with us," European Council President Donald Tusk said
in Lisbon on Monday, addressing British voters.
"Without you, not only Europe, but the whole Western
community will become weaker. Together, we will be able to cope
with increasingly difficult challenges of the future."
(Additional reporting by UK bureau, editing by Philippa
Fletcher)