LONDON, June 23 The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union appears to be ahead in Thursday's EU membership referendum, according to polling firm YouGov which surveyed people about how they voted, Sky News reported.

A YouGov online poll found 52 percent of respondents said they voted to remain in the EU and 48 percent voted to leave, Joe Twyman, YouGov's head of political and social research for Europe, told Sky News. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)