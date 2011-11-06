LONDON Nov 6 Countries in the euro zone will
find it increasingly unattractive to stay in the single
currency, if there is a German-led fiscal integration, the
chairman of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Asset Management said in a
Sunday Telegraph interview.
Portugal, Ireland, Finland and Greece could all pull out of
the euro zone rather than operate under a single treasury, Jim
O'Neill, whose division manages more than $800 billion (500
billion pounds) of assets, was cited as saying.
He also called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to show
more leadership to reassure "worried investors."
"The Germans want more fiscal unity and much tougher
central observation -- with the idea of a finance ministry,"
O'Neill said.
"With that caveat, it is tough to see all countries that
joined wanting to live with that - including the one that is so
troubled here (Greece)."
He added that only countries such as Germany, France and
Benelux, were suited for a monetary union because their
exchange rates were closely linked. But for others, it was
questionable.
O'Neill said countries such as Finland and Ireland that are
neighbors of non-euro zone countries -- the UK and Sweden --
might prefer to quit the euro, which would bolster the strength
of the single currency.
He added that the Brussels bailout deal will not solve the
crisis and that the ECB needed to buy bonds.
Since the ECB resumed its bond buying programme (SMP)
around three months ago it has purchased some 100 billion euros
of government bonds, a majority of which are thought to be
Italian BTPs.
Italy is seen as the next domino that could fall in the
euro zone crisis, with yields on its 10-year bonds reaching
6.38 percent, close to the 7 percent threshold widely viewed as
unsustainable.
A member of the ECB was reported on Saturday as saying it
frequently debated the option of ending its purchases of
Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms.
O'Neill told BBC radio on Sunday that it will be "really
interesting" to see how the markets react to the ECB's comments
when they reopen on Monday.
He said the comments gave the impression the ECB was not an
eager participant in trying to support the Italian bond market
and bringing about stability.
"It would appear clear in that regard that they might also
prefer a more of a unity type government to try and come up
with a new economic policy for Italy," he said.
"But it is all very fragile and the markets are requiring a
stronger leadership from within these countries as well as from
the ECB."
