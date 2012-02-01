LONDON Feb 1 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday that India's decision to choose
France's Dassault Aviation over Eurofighter as
preferred bidder for a $15 billion war plane contract was
disappointing and he would urge India to reconsider.
"Of course I will do everything I can, as I have already,
to encourage the Indians to look at Typhoon (Eurofighter)
because I think it is such a good aircraft," Cameron told
parliament.
"The decision is obviously disappointing but it is about who
the Indians have assessed as making the lowest bid and therefore
asked to enter into further negotiations. They have not yet
awarded the contract," he added.
He said he did not expect any job losses in Britain as a
result of the decision and said "it doesn't rule out Typhoon for
India."
"We must go on making the case. This (Eurofighter) is a
superb aircraft with far better capabilities than Rafale and we
will try and encourage the Indians to take that view," he added.
Rafale, made by Dassault, emerged on Tuesday as preferred
bidder in the contest to supply India with 126 warplanes.
While exclusive talks are not a guarantee of sale, they deal
a probable knockout blow to Rafale's chief rival in India, the
Eurofighter Typhoon, a fighter plane developed by a consortium
of four European aviation companies --the German and Spanish
branches of EADS, Britain's BAE Systems and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)