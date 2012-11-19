LONDON Nov 19 Britain believes a deal can be reached on the European Union budget, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday, ahead of crunch talks in Brussels this month.

"We're in negotiations in the run up to the (European) Council. We think we can agree a deal," Cameron's spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the prime minister had been "hitting the phones" to talk to other EU leaders in recent days.

Cameron, who has called for a real terms freeze for the 2014-2020 budget, has threatened to use Britain's veto at the Nov. 22-23 meeting to stop any agreement that is not in the interests of British taxpayers.