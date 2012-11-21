BRIEF-TransCanada applies for Keystone XL route approval in Nebraska
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
LONDON Nov 21 European Union chief Herman Van Rompuy's compromise draft EU budget does not go far enough in reducing spending, British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
"While Van Rompuy's proposals are a step in the right direction, we believe there are still areas where further cuts can be made," the spokesman said.
Cameron spoke to Van Rompuy on Tuesday. The EU chief had last week tabled a draft EU budget aiming to mollify Britain, which wants deep reductions to EU spending plans.
Van Rompuy's draft would reduce the roughly 1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2014-2020 proposed by the European Commission by about 80 billion euros and will be discussed by EU leaders aiming to strike a deal at a summit on Nov. 22-23.
* "PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska and is expected to conclude in 2017"
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (http://bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.