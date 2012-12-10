LONDON Dec 10 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that a deal could be reached on the European Union's multi-annual budget after talks collapsed last month.

"I think a deal is achievable .... If the commission and the presidency act on the instructions as it were that another multi-billions cut needs to be made in their proposals, then we could get a deal that I think would be acceptable," he told reporters..

"We want a deal .... but it has to be affordable," he added.