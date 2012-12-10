BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor manipulation lawsuit
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
LONDON Dec 10 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that a deal could be reached on the European Union's multi-annual budget after talks collapsed last month.
"I think a deal is achievable .... If the commission and the presidency act on the instructions as it were that another multi-billions cut needs to be made in their proposals, then we could get a deal that I think would be acceptable," he told reporters..
"We want a deal .... but it has to be affordable," he added.
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
* Oil rises as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.