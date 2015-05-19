May 19 Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to renegotiate Britain's ties with Europe and then give voters an in-out referendum on European Union membership by the end of 2017.

Following are the views of business leaders.

Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao:

"The decision to stay or to end it is clearly a political decision for the voters and this is for the British citizens to decide. As Vodafone, we are convinced that for our shareholders, our customers and the company itself, it would be good to stay in Europe and it would be good to support the creation of a single digital market.

"Europe needs a large digital marketplace in order to be competitive with America and China essentially, and to be part of it we are convinced is in the interest of Vodafone shareholders and Vodafone customers.

"Uncertainty is never good for business, but again Vodafone is very large, we are in many countries inside and outside Europe, so we can deal with uncertainty. It is never good but we can deal with it."

JCB Chief Executive Graeme MacDonald:

"I really don't think it would make a blind bit of difference to trade with Europe. There has been far too much scaremongering about things like jobs. I don't think it's in anyone's interest to stop trade. I don't think we or Brussels will put up trade barriers.

"What is needed is a lot less red tape and bureaucracy. Some of it is costly for us and quite frankly ridiculous. Whether that means renegotiating or exiting, I don't think it can carry on as it is. It's a burden on our business and it's easier selling to North America than to Europe sometimes."

HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint:

"Our economic analysis says that the balance of advantage lies with staying in Europe and working within Europe to make it more competitive. More stability and certainty is better for economic progress, because people can make decisions if they can foresee what the framework of policy is going to be."

British Bankers Association Chief Executive Anthony Browne:

"Some banks have recently moved operations and jobs out of the UK due to punitive hikes in bank taxes. Other banks have deferred decisions about whether to invest in Britain until after the referendum." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)