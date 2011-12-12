* WPP's Sorrell: UK better off "on the inside of the tent"
* Insurers see challenge exerting regulatory influence
* Risks over key issues such as EU rules on working hours
* Defence industry highlights benefits of EU membership
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain should stay at the
heart of Europe, industry executives said on Monday, with some
of them warning that Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to
opt out of a common European Union fiscal policy may make life
more difficult.
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the world's largest
advertising group WPP told Reuters that Cameron's
decision to veto a 27-nation deal, potentially isolating it
within the bloc, "doesn't seem to be the best way".
"Intuitively, it seems to me that it would be better to be
on the inside of the tent than the outside," Sorrell said on the
sidelines of a conference in London. "It seems to be more about
politics than economics."
Critics of Cameron's stance say this will make it more
difficult for Britain to influence policy making within the
European Union and risks alienating those partners who have
traditionally been sympathetic to Britain's pro-market,
anti-federal stance.
"The immediate challenge for us will be exerting influence
over EU regulations that will affect the UK financial services
industry and its customers," the Association of British Insurers
(ABI), which represents funds managing 1.7 trillion pounds ($2.7
trillion) of assets, said in a statement.
There are also implications for specific policies where
Britain had worked hard to build a support base.
Germany, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Malta and Cyprus, for
example, had voted with Britain to opt out of the Working Time
Directive governing working hours within the EU.
"There are practical implications, like voting in the EU
Parliament and EU Commission on blocking issues like the Working
Time Directive, which would have serious implications for
business here," a spokesman for the Engineering Employers'
Federation (EEF) told Reuters. "But it's too early to tell what
the impact on those blocking minorities will be, or whether we
will be damaged by suggestions we will be isolated."
PARTNERSHIP
The EEF echoed the view of Confederation of British Industry
Director General John Cridland that the top priority for all
parties on either side of the English Channel had to be drawing
a line under the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"The bazooka to stop eurozone and other economies going into
meltdown was conspicuously absent. This is by far the most
damaging outcome for companies," Cridland wrote in The Sun
newspaper on Monday. "Business wants to see the coalition
(government) concentrating on maintaining and increasing the
UK's influence wherever it matters most."
The government noted in its Autumn budget statement last
month that around half Britain's trade, worth around 450 billion
pounds ($703 billion) in 2010, is with the other EU countries.
The Treasury reckons that trade helps around 300,000 businesses
and, directly or indirectly, accounts for 3.5 million jobs.
Britain's decision to go it alone rather than sign up to
tighter fiscal rules and closer EU scrutiny of national budgets,
has cheered the eurosceptic wing of Cameron's Conservative
Party, some of whom want Britain to leave the EU altogether.
Opponents of continued EU membership are likely to face
tough resistance, however, both from Cameron's Liberal Democrat
coalition partners -- crucial to his parliamentary majority --
and big business.
Graham Chisnall, deputy chief executive of Britain's ADS
defence industry association, noted that partnerships with
European arms companies went a long way towards supporting the
industry's 360,000 jobs in the UK.
"ADS' main focus is to safeguard the benefits to UK
manufacturing industry of our membership of the European Union
single market," Chisnall told Reuters.
Ian Rodgers, director of trade body UK Steel, was quoted by
The Guardian newspaper as saying that he didn't expect any short
term damage but that longer term Britain would become less
relevant in political decision-making within the EU.
And some companies may be reluctant to advertise their
Britishness among irked continental European consumers.
"Would French and German people stop flying with an airline
with the word British in its name because of this? They may do.
Luckily that is not something that would happen to us," said one
executive at one of Europe's biggest airlines.
($1 = 0.6402 British pounds)
(Additonal reporting by Rhys Jones, Kate Holton, Douwe Miedema
and Lorraine Turner; Writing by Paul Hoskins. Editing by Jane
Merriman)