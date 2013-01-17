* Cameron makes key speech on Europe on Friday
* Expected to offer referendum on renegotiated EU terms
* Pro-EU minister says plan would deter investors
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will be taking a "dangerous gamble" if he tries to win
concessions from the European Union by exploiting a crisis among
the bloc's euro zone nations, one of his senior ministers said
on Thursday.
Cameron, under pressure from eurosceptic legislators within
his Conservative party, will make a long-anticipated speech on
Friday detailing his plans to renegotiate Britain's relationship
with the 27-nation bloc.
He is expected to offer Britons a referendum on any new
settlement he can secure in return for assenting to further
integration among EU countries that use the single currency.
Business Secretary Vince Cable, from Cameron's pro-EU
Liberal Democrat coalition partners, warned that this was a
risky strategy that could easily backfire and leave Britain
worse off.
"There are many in Europe, notably in France, who would be
happy to see the back of the UK ... and even the UK's allies on
market reform, notably Germany, have limited political capital
to spend getting a more favourable arrangement for the UK," he
said.
"That seems to me a dangerous gamble to make," he said,
according to extracts of a speech to a business audience
released in advance.
"It is totally unclear whether the other members of the EU
will be willing to negotiate new terms for the UK and on what
basis," he added.
Cable's warning comes as political and business leaders
increasingly voice concerns over the risk of calling a
referendum that could see Britain leaving the EU.
"I have never met or heard of a business that exports
widely, within or beyond Europe, that thinks it would be better
to be doing this from outside the EU. And I meet more
businesses than any other minister," Cable said.
The prospect of a referendum would itself deter
international investors from Britain and would destabilise
efforts to revive a stagnant economy, he said.
"This is a terrible time to have the diversion and
uncertainty which the build-up to a referendum would entail."