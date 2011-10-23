LONDON Oct 23 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has cancelled plans to visit Japan and New Zealand this
week to attend a meeting of the European Council, British
officials said on Sunday.
"As a European Council has been called for Wednesday, the
Prime Minister has had to regretfully cancel his planned trip to
Japan and New Zealand," an official working for Cameron's office
said.
The council meeting will be held on Wednesday in Brussels,
where euro zone leaders will pursue efforts to agree a plan to
speed up efforts to contain a deepening sovereign debt crisis.
