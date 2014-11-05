LONDON Nov 5 British politicians should stop
shouting at their European Union partners from the sidelines and
start building alliances to ensure proper reform of the world's
richest region, a lobby group for powerful banks and money
managers said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate the
terms of Britain's European Union membership and hold an
"in-out" referendum if re-elected in 2015.
Rows over Britain's EU bill and Cameron's plans to cap
immigration from the rest of the countries in the bloc have
deepened concerns that the world's sixth-largest economy could
quit the club it joined in 1973. EU leaders have said free
movement of labour is a non-negotiable principle.
"It is not good enough to shout from the sidelines and treat
Europe as something that does unwelcome things to us," said
Stephen Green, a former chairman of HSBC and now
chairman of the CityUK's advisory board.
"It is not good enough to treat Brussels regulation as
automatically undesirable, or to put forward demands just on the
basis of British exceptionalism," said Green in remarks prepared
for delivery at a speech in London.
The comments indicate increased nervousness in the City of
London about the impact of a slide towards an EU exit on the the
part of bankers, traders, money managers and insurers who have
made London the only financial capital to rival New York.
Green, 65, said that the EU needed radical reform but that
the single market - including the free movement of labour - was
beneficial to both Britain's economy and that of London.
"This question of Britain's membership of the EU is surely
the most strategically critical one facing us (and indeed the
rest of Europe) over the next three years or so," Green said.
"Britain belongs in a reformed Europe."
London dominates the $5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market, trading twice as many dollars as the United States and
more than twice as many euros as the entire euro zone.
A growing number of banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citi and
JPMorgan, have warned a "Brexit" could hurt London's position.
Opponents of the EU say Britain would do better to trade
with the world from outside the bloc. Polls show voters are
split.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Ralph Boulton)