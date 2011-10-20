* Conservative lawmakers press for referendum on EU

* PM Cameron opposes plan, sees financial crisis as priority

* Vote is non-binding but could add to coalition tensions

By Matt Falloon

LONDON, Oct 20 British Prime Minister David Cameron faces an open rebellion from his Conservative party next week when parliament debates whether the coalition government should hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

Eurosceptics, disappointed by Cameron's failure to get tough on Europe, have jumped on a financial crisis threatening to tear apart the euro zone to demand that Britain rethinks its dealings with the 27-nation EU trading bloc.

While there is no immediate danger of Britain pulling out of the EU, the non-binding debate on Monday will challenge Cameron's authority, expose party rifts and remind Europe that the euro zone crisis has galvanised Britain's eurosceptics.

The Conservative leadership is expected to order its party to vote against a motion on Monday calling for a referendum on whether Britain should stay in the EU, leave or renegotiate its terms of membership.

"I believe we will see a record rebellion," said Conservative lawmaker Zac Goldsmith, one of 76 signatories to the motion and someone who has pledged to vote for a referendum regardless of government orders.

"There can't be many questions more important than our relationship with the EU, and it is time to have a national debate."

Cameron would not be obliged to act on the result of the parliamentary vote because it was not put forward by the government, but any defeat or large rebellion would put pressure on him to at least seriously consider its result.

UNEASY RELATIONSHIP

An island nation with strong ties to the United States, Britain has long had an uneasy relationship with its European partners after joining the then European Economic Community in 1973.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher fought a series of battles over budgets in the 1980s, and the party descended into all-out civil war over Europe under her less strident successor John Major in the 1990s.

Analysts say Cameron could still emerge relatively unscathed if he successfully reminds the centre-right Conservatives - and voters - of the damage done to the party's electoral fortunes by its squabbling over Europe under Major.

"He (Cameron) will use it to strengthen his authority. He'll say it's an unnecessary side show when there is the greatest economic and political crisis that we have faced for decades going on," said Simon Lee, a senior politics lecturer at the University of Hull.

Cameron has admitted that Britain is at the mercy of the economic fate of Europe - its biggest trading partner - with British ministers unable to participate in many of the discussions about stabilising the continent.

This weekend, while euro zone ministers thrash out a plan in Brussels, Cameron and his finance minister George Osborne will only feature on the sidelines, trying to convince their European colleagues to act swiftly and decisively.

Bickering at home over Europe may only further weaken Britain's hand among European policymakers and is unlikely to impress British voters who are more concerned about rising unemployment, a flatlining economy and soaring inflation.

One senior Conservative said the debate was a mistake because it would divide the party and unite other parties. The uncertainty of a referendum could also drive away investment.

"We'll be determined to see it (the motion) off," the source said.

The government line is to try to claw back power from Brussels on areas like social policy and employment rights, but only once the current financial crisis is resolved.

RESTIVE RIGHT

Despite not winning outright power last year, Cameron remains popular in his party and is seen as a more credible leader by voters than Lib Dem Nick Clegg or opposition Labour's Ed Miliband.

But the right-wing of his own party is restive, uneasy at the compromises in coalition with the pro-Europe Lib Dems.

Cameron angered many on the right by abandoning a pledge to hold a referendum on the Lisbon Treaty. He has also disappointed some by failing to secure a freezing of the EU budget.

Others are worried that Britain has conceded too much power to Brussels and want a rerun of a referendum held in 1975.

"Day after day, I see government ministers come to the dispatch box (in parliament) who are frankly in many respects powerless because they are being dictated to by the fact that we are members of the European Union," said David Nuttall, the Conservative MP who tabled Monday's motion.

"Our membership of the EU has extended beyond all recognition beyond the common market that people voted for in 1975." (Additional reporting by Adrian Croft and Mohammed Abbas; editing by Keith Weir)