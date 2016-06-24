AMSTERDAM, June 24 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union appears "irreversible", Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte said on Friday, adding that it should spur on the bloc
further to deal with dissatisfaction in other countries as well.
"The dissatisfaction you see in Britain is also present in
other countries, including my own," he told reporters as he left
The Hague for a summit of European leaders in Brussels. "This
has to be a stimulus for more reform, more welfare."
Rutte, whose Liberal Party is running second in polls to the
anti-EU Freedom Party of populist Geert Wilders, said that the
withdrawal process would be a lengthy one, and that much would
depend on how the British government reacted to the result.
"First the British have to decide when they want to start
the process of leaving," he said. "The process of leading might
not even start until after the German elections next year," he
added.
