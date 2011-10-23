* Cameron set for biggest rebellion of premiership
* Rebel lawmakers want referendum on membership of EU
* Vote is non-binding; seen as test of Cameron's authority
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 23 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will refuse to back down in a showdown next week with
rebel lawmakers who want a public vote on whether Britain should
leave the European Union, ministers said on Sunday.
The Conservative leader, who opposes a referendum on
Britain's EU membership, faces the biggest rebellion of his
premiership on Monday when parliament votes on an issue that has
caused deep divisions in his centre-right party for decades.
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said Cameron would stick to
his decision to impose the toughest voting orders on
Conservative members of parliament. Known as a "three-line
whip", lawmakers who defy the instruction to back the government
will be effectively expelled from the party.
"It is not government policy to have an in/out referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union," Hammond told BBC
television. "The three-line whip remains because the motion is
contrary to government policy."
Cameron's supporters say the vote is a distraction and that
rebels risk fuelling economic uncertainty at a time when Britain
should be helping the European Union to fix a sovereign debt
crisis.
While Cameron is all but certain to defeat the rebels in a
vote that carries no legal weight, the showdown is seen as a
test of his authority that risks raising tensions within his
ruling coalition with the pro-Europe Liberal Democrats.
'EURO ZONE IS PRIORITY'
Given Europe's economic problems, Cameron's ministers say
now is not the time to resurrect a debate that helped to topple
former prime minister, Conservative Margaret Thatcher, and
dogged John Major's government.
"Right now, the immediate and urgent issue is sorting out
the crisis in the euro zone," Hammond added. "Investment, job
prospects, economic growth in Britain are all threatened by the
current crisis."
Questions about Britain's ties with Europe have resurfaced
in recent months, with eurosceptics on the right of Cameron's
Conservatives keen to use the euro zone's financial crisis to
renegotiate London's ties with the EU.
Cameron says it is in Britain's interests to stay inside
Europe because it needs access to the single market, Britain's
biggest trading partner. Britain's economy has stagnated for a
year and households are being squeezed by rising unemployment,
above-target inflation and weak wage growth.
Around 70 of the more than 300 Conservative lawmakers are
expected to vote against Cameron on Monday. The Liberal
Democrats and the main opposition Labour Party will tell members
to vote with Cameron.
"We won't do the opportunistic thing. We'll do what's right
for Britain. We will give a gold-plated guarantee to Mr Cameron
that we will protect him against his own eurosceptics in the
vote," Labour defence spokesman Jim Murphy told the BBC.
A poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper found 61 percent of
people wanted an EU referendum, while half wanted the government
to renegotiate the terms of Britain's membership to focus on
trade. However, only 34 percent wanted to leave the EU, compared
to 44 who wanted to stay and 22 percent who did not know.
(editing by Elizabeth Piper)