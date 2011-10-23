* Rebel lawmakers want referendum on UK leaving European
Union
* Cameron seeks to shift focus on fixing euro zone crisis
* Vote is non-binding; seen as test of Cameron's authority
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron faces the biggest rebellion of his premiership on Monday
when parliament debates calls for a referendum on Britain's
membership of the European Union.
Although the vote in parliament carries no legal weight, it
is being seen as a test of the Conservative Party leader's
authority and risks raising tensions within his ruling coalition
with the pro-Europe Liberal Democrats.
Cameron, who opposes a public vote on Britain's EU
membership, has sought to shift attention onto helping to solve
the euro zone's debt crisis rather than debating London's often
fractious links with Europe.
"This is the right time to sort out Europe's problems, sort
out the euro zone problem," Cameron said on Sunday before
scrapping plans to visit Japan and New Zealand so that he could
attend a crucial European meeting on Wednesday.
His supporters accused "eurosceptics" in their party of
distracting attention from the most important issues facing
Britain and Europe -- Europe's crisis and weak global growth.
"That is the high drama at the moment," pro-European former
Conservative minister Malcolm Rifkind told the BBC. "For us to
be involved in this inward navel-gazing at this moment...is a
massive distraction."
With the support of his junior coalition partner, the
Liberal Democrats, and the main opposition Labour Party, Cameron
is virtually assured of defeating the rebels. However, a bigger
than expected revolt would raise questions about his authority.
Cameron is eager to regain the initiative after the
resignation earlier this month of his former defence minister
Liam Fox in a row over his links with a businessman. The
government has also come under fire over its plans for to
restore economic growth after a year of stagnation.
Despite the largely symbolic nature of the EU vote, Cameron
appears to be taking no chances. He has imposed the toughest
voting orders on his members of parliament. Known as a
"three-line whip", lawmakers who defy the instruction to back
the government will be effectively expelled from the party.
A poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper found 61 percent of
Britons want an EU referendum, while half wanted the government
to renegotiate the terms of Britain's membership to focus on
trade. However, only 34 percent wanted to leave the EU, compared
to 44 who wanted to stay and 22 percent who did not know.
Eurosceptics on the right of Cameron's Conservatives are
keen to use the euro zone's financial crisis to renegotiate
London's ties with the EU. .
But those loyal to Cameron don't want to resurrect a debate
that weakened former Conservative prime ministers Margaret
Thatcher and John Major.
Around 70 of the more than 300 Conservative lawmakers are
expected to vote against Cameron on Monday. Labour and the Lib
Dems will tell members to vote with Cameron.
The Lib Dems said the vote would have little impact on the
coalition, formed in May 2010 after an inconclusive election
result that ended 13 years of Labour rule.
"A vote on something that doesn't bind government policy,
where the government...has a clear line on it, and Labour don't
support it: I don't see where the threat to the government is,"
a Lib Dem source told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper)