By Matt Falloon and Mohammed Abbas

LONDON, Oct 24 Prime Minister David Cameron faced the biggest rebellion of his premiership on Monday with dozens of his own party members in parliament set to back calls for a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

The debate reignites a long-simmering row over Britain's relationship with Europe which tore apart the Conservatives in the 1990s and which Cameron -- a pragmatic eurosceptic -- had tried to defuse since he became party leader six years ago.

Although the vote in parliament looks set to fail and carries no legal weight, it has rattled Cameron's authority and proven an unwelcome distraction as he fights to keep Britain at the forefront of negotiations to solve the euro zone crisis.

It comes a day after French President Nicolas Sarkozy berated Cameron at an EU summit for wanting to be involved in crisis talks but then pandering to Conservatives at home by lecturing Europe from afar and gloating about the euro crisis.

The Conservative leader, who wants Britain to remain in the EU while clawing back powers from Brussels, has ordered his party to vote against the motion, saying it is a distraction when the euro zone is reeling from a debt crisis.

"When your neighbours' house is on fire, your first impulse should be to help them to put out the flames, not least to stop the flames reaching your own house. This is not the time to argue about walking away," Cameron told a noisy parliament.

Right-wingers in the Conservative Party believe Cameron has toned down his position on Europe since last year's election in a concession to the pro-European Liberal Democrats, his minority coalition partner.

Some junior government members could face the axe if they rebel which may inflame resentment on the right of the party.

CONSEQUENCES

Stewart Jackson, a ministerial aide who plans to rebel against the government, said he felt he was "doing the right thing sticking up for my constituency and my country".

"If I am sacked I will be disappointed but I think I am ready to take the consequences of my actions," he told Sky News.

Some 78 members of parliament, many of them Conservatives, have put their names to a parliamentary motion calling for a referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU or renegotiate the terms of its membership. Parliament debates the issue later on Monday with a vote due shortly before 2100 GMT.

While today's Conservative eurosceptics do not pose the kind of threat to Cameron's leadership that those of the 1990s did to former prime minister John Major, there is a chance their cause could gain traction.

Party rebels see the euro zone crisis as an opportunity to wrest back powers or even to leave the EU altogether.

Supporters of EU membership say Britain does 40 percent of its trade with the euro zone and that leaving the EU could damage the economy and foreign investment.

With the support of the Liberal Democrats and the opposition Labour Party, Cameron is virtually assured of defeating the rebels. However, a bigger than expected revolt would raise questions about his authority.

The euro zone crisis has created a dilemma for Cameron's government. It doesn't want to stump up much money for a euro zone bailout but fears the euro zone could exclude it from decisions on things that matter to Britain, particularly the financial services industry, where London dominates.

Cameron is eager to regain the initiative after the resignation of former defence minister Liam Fox in a row over his links with a businessman. The government has also come under fire over its plans to restore economic growth after a year of stagnation.

A poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper found 61 percent of Britons want an EU referendum, while half wanted the government to renegotiate the terms of Britain's membership to focus on trade. However, only 34 percent wanted to leave the EU, compared to 44 who wanted to stay and 22 percent who did not know. (Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths, Adrian Croft; Editing by Richard Meares and Roger Atwood)