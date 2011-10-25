* Referendum bid defeated but rebels claim moral victory

* Eurosceptics demand clearer government policy on Europe

* Cameron seeks to heal wounds in party

By Adrian Croft

LONDON, Oct 25 A British cabinet minister said on Tuesday London would try to claw back powers from Brussels after a parliamentary revolt by members of Prime Minister David Cameron's party who want a referendum on quitting the European Union.

"I think that we should take powers back over employment law. I think that we should take powers back that affect our capacity to grow," Education Secretary Michael Gove, a close Cameron ally, told the BBC when asked how leaders would respond to Monday's anti-government vote by about 80 Conservatives.

"There are some specific regulations that govern who can we hire and how we can hire and how long they work for, which actually hold us back," Gove said, describing pan-EU rules that he said Britain would like to opt out of enforcing on firms.

It is unclear how or when such a move could take place, notably given Cameron's dependence on a coalition with the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. But the scale of the revolt, recalling infighting over Europe that tormented the last Conservative government in the 1990s, prompted a response from party leaders.

More than one in four Conservative members of parliament defied Cameron by voting for the motion, which called for a referendum on Britain leaving the 27-nation bloc. Though resistant to adding to EU powers, Cameron argues that pulling out completely - something polls suggest might win majority public support - would hurt British trade with the EU.

The motion on a referendum was easily defeated with votes from other parties but Conservative eurosceptic lawmakers took heart: "This is a clear message to the government that they need to change their policy on Europe and in particular on the referendum," one of them, Peter Bone, told Reuters.

Justin Fisher, professor of political science at Brunel University, said the revolt could embolden some Conservatives to rebel on other issues: "Once these people have rebelled once, it becomes easier to do it again," he said.

The revolt could also may undermine Cameron's efforts to demand a say in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis even though Britain has opted out of using the EU single currency. He returns to Brussels for a summit on Wednesday.

OLIVE BRANCH

The prime minister, aware of the dangers of a deepening rift in his party, held out an olive branch to the rebels: "On my part there is no bad blood, no rancour, no bitterness," he said.

Conservative eurosceptics, jubilant over the extent of the rebellion, seized their advantage by demanding Cameron be more specific about his aspiration to "repatriate" some powers over employment and social legislation to London from Brussels.

He has said previously that Britain would demand the return of some powers in return for agreeing to any new EU treaty that arose from efforts to shore up the euro zone - but he has been vague about what they would be. Gove was also unclear on the timing of any move to try to claw back powers from Brussels.

Cameron's coalition agreement with the Liberal Democrats contains no commitment to repatriate powers from Brussels and the Lib Dems have made clear they would resist any attempt to renegotiate the terms of Britain's membership of the EU.

"This government is not going to launch some smash-and-grab raid on Brussels on its own, which would never work," Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, the Lib Dem leader, said.

Cameron calls himself a "practical eurosceptic" but believes it is in Britain's interest to remain in the EU's single market, the destination for half of Britain's exports.

Many Conservatives, as well as some members of the opposition Labour Party, see the expanding European Union as a juggernaut eroding British sovereignty and stifling business with excessive regulation.

Cameron has sought to pacify his party by passing a law requiring significant new transfers of power to Brussels to be put to a referendum. But eurosceptics are now pressing for answers from their leaders on how big a transfer of power would be needed before the government judged a referendum necessary.

"It appears now that the policy may be that only a big-bang change will trigger a referendum. An incremental treaty change would not trigger a referendum," Conservative member of parliament Mark Pritchard told the BBC. "My view is that a treaty change is a treaty change, so ... we need some clarity." (Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths, Stephen Addison and Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)