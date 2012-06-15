LONDON, June 15 The euro zone debt crisis is
getting worse and will drag on through the summer, British
finance minister George Osborne said on Friday, warning that
Europe faced a "moment of reckoning".
British policymakers, who announced billions of pounds in
support for Britain's financial system on Thursday, have been
criticised by their euro zone counterparts for lecturing from
the sidelines, which they say only makes matters worse.
Britain, the largest European economy not in the euro, has
blamed its second recession in four years on the banking and
sovereign debt crisis in the 17-state single currency bloc.
"What's pretty clear is that the euro zone has not been able
to solve this problem and it's getting worse," Osborne said in
an interview with CBS News.
"We have the Greek elections coming up very shortly and we
have the problems with the bond spreads, the cost of borrowing,
for the Spanish government, and we have all sorts of other
issues at the moment, so I don't think there is going to be a
rapid resolution, sadly, of this problem and it's going to be
with us through the summer."
G20 leaders meet in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday with the
euro crisis likely to dominate talks after a Greek election on
Sunday that is being seen as a referendum on its membership of
the euro zone.
"The worst thing for the world would be a Greek exit without
a plan to deal with the contagion, because that would be like
letting Lehman Brothers go and not having a plan for the day
after," Osborne told the U.S. television network.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)