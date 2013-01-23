LONDON Jan 23 Britain will face higher government borrowing costs as a result of Prime Minister David Cameron's decision on Wednesday to promise Britons a vote on whether the country should stay in the European Union, a major bond investor said.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of Pimco, one of the world's largest fund managers with $1.92 trillion of assets under management, said that the decision to hold a referendum in 2016 or 2017 made Britain a more risky place to invest.

"One problem that Prime Minister Cameron has to deal with is when you make a forward announcement - and he has made a forward announcement, this referendum is not anytime soon - people like us start putting in an uncertainty premium," he told the BBC.

"The uncertainty premium ... goes up when you're not sure what the relationship between Britain and Europe will be," he added, according to a partial transcript of a television interview to be broadcast on Thursday.

Keeping down British government borrowing costs is a central aim for Cameron's government as part of its long-term austerity drive, so El-Erian's comments may come as an embarassment.

El-Erian also said that leaving the EU would reduce Britain's growth and inward investment in the short run.

There was little immediate reaction on the British government bond market to Cameron's announcement, with traders focused on unemployment data and Bank of England policy minutes that reduced the chance of future bond purchases by the bank.

But gilts have recently been pressured by the risk of Britain losing its triple-A credit rating due to weak growth undermining government austerity plans, as well as by an easing in the euro zone debt crisis, which had caused some investors to prefer British debt.