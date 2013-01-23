LONDON Jan 23 Britain will face higher
government borrowing costs as a result of Prime Minister David
Cameron's decision on Wednesday to promise Britons a vote on
whether the country should stay in the European Union, a major
bond investor said.
Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of Pimco, one of the
world's largest fund managers with $1.92 trillion of assets
under management, said that the decision to hold a referendum in
2016 or 2017 made Britain a more risky place to invest.
"One problem that Prime Minister Cameron has to deal with is
when you make a forward announcement - and he has made a forward
announcement, this referendum is not anytime soon - people like
us start putting in an uncertainty premium," he told the BBC.
"The uncertainty premium ... goes up when you're not sure
what the relationship between Britain and Europe will be," he
added, according to a partial transcript of a television
interview to be broadcast on Thursday.
Keeping down British government borrowing costs is a central
aim for Cameron's government as part of its long-term austerity
drive, so El-Erian's comments may come as an embarassment.
El-Erian also said that leaving the EU would reduce
Britain's growth and inward investment in the short run.
There was little immediate reaction on the British
government bond market to Cameron's announcement, with traders
focused on unemployment data and Bank of England policy minutes
that reduced the chance of future bond purchases by the bank.
But gilts have recently been pressured by the risk of
Britain losing its triple-A credit rating due to weak growth
undermining government austerity plans, as well as by an easing
in the euro zone debt crisis, which had caused some investors to
prefer British debt.