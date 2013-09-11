* Majority of firms think EU withdrawal would be negative
LONDON, Sept 12 Eight out of 10 British
companies think pulling out of the European Union would be bad
for business, according to a poll published on Thursday.
Talk of Britain breaking its 40-year ties with the EU
gathered pace in January when Prime Minister David Cameron said
he would negotiate a new role in Europe and hold a referendum by
2017 asking voters whether they wanted to stay in or leave.
Of 415 firms surveyed by the research company YouGov, 78
percent thought staying in the EU would be in their best
interest. Ten percent thought it would be better to leave and 12
percent were not sure. ( link.reuters.com/hyp92v )
A separate poll on Tuesday found that 43 percent of Britons
would choose to leave the EU and 39 percent would opt to remain
in if a referendum were held now. That was in line with other
recent surveys that give the "out" camp a narrow lead.
In the YouGov poll for the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI), the main employers' grouping, two-thirds of British
companies thought leaving the EU would damage trade with
European markets.
Forty-seven percent said it would make it harder to find
skilled workers, while 3 percent said it would be easier. Just
over half said it would harm competitiveness, against 15 percent
who thought it would help.
The poll's findings will be questioned by Eurosceptics who
think Britain's economy could thrive outside the EU, in part by
negotiating new trade deals and by being more flexible.
The survey was conducted across Britain between June 13 and
July 30 and sampled a range of companies of different sizes and
in different sectors.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)