LONDON Jan 16 Britain's Prime Minster David Cameron is expected to spell out his plans to renegotiate his country's relationship with the European Union in a speech on Friday.

Following are some of the key changes sought by the Fresh Start group of Eurosceptic lawmakers in Cameron's Conservative Party:

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Fresh Start want an "emergency brake" on future EU financial services legislation. Cameron failed to win a veto right on such legislation in 2011 and vetoed treaty changes to introduce stricter euro zone budget discipline in return. Britain did secure safeguards last month on the creation of a single banking supervisor for the euro zone designed to prevent non-euro states from being systematically outvoted on banking regulation.

SOCIAL AND EMPLOYMENT LAW

Free-market Eurosceptics say much EU social and employment legislation is burdensome and want member states to make their own such laws. Failing that, they want an opt-out of EU rules limiting working time to 48 hours a week and granting temporary agency workers the same rights as permanent employees. They also want an emergency brake on future EU legislation in this field.

AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES

Eurosceptics regard Europe's common agricultural and common fisheries policies as bureaucratic and protectionist. Some want them abolished or opt-outs for Britain. Others seek a phasing out of direct subsidies to farmers, more regional management of fish stocks and the right to control the access of other European fishing vessels to British waters.

IMMIGRATION, POLICE AND JUSTICE

Eurosceptics want Britain to opt out of EU police and judicial cooperation, including the European Arrest Warrant introduced in 2001. They also object to the application of the European Convention on Human Rights in British law, though this is a Council of Europe commitment, not an EU obligation.

They want to reduce the rights of immigrants from new EU member states to live, work and receive welfare benefits in Britain. This would need negotiation but not treaty change. They also want tougher controls on asylum seekers entering Britain from other EU countries.

OTHER MATTERS

Eurosceptics want to "repatriate" control over regional development spending in all but the poorest member states to national governments. They also want to move the European Parliament from Strasbourg, France, to Brussels to save 235 million euros a year spent commuting between the legislature's two homes and offices in Luxembourg. They also aim to abolish a range of lesser EU bodies. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)