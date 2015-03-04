(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, March 4 Britain agreed to sell its 40
percent stake in the Eurostar rail link for 585 million pounds
($899.79 million) to a consortium of Canadian public pension
fund Caisse de Depot du Placement du Quebec and British asset
manager Hermes.
The government announced the deal for its stake in the
high-speed rail link between Britain and continental Europe on
Wednesday following a competitive sale process begun in October
by finance minister George Osborne.
Osborne said the price tag exceeded expectations. According
to 2013/14 government accounts, the share capital value of the
stake was 325 million pounds. Investment bank UBS
advised the government on the sale.
The deal is part of a trend for institutional investors such
as pension funds and insurers, squeezed by low interest rates
globally, to buy into infrastructure projects.
Such investments are high-yielding and match the long-term
liabilities in pension and savings plans, but a lack of
attractive opportunities has pushed up prices. [ID: nL6N0UV1G3]
"It remains something that we are cautious about," Macky
Tall, Caisse senior vice president for private equity and
infrastructure, said in Montreal.
Tall said Caisse and Hermes worked on the Eurostar deal for
months, "and we are sure that we have valuated it properly."
The finance ministry said it expected to complete the sale
by the second quarter.
The consortium, Patina Rail LLP, will result in Caisse,
which has an infrastructure investment portfolio valued at more
than 10 billion Canadian dollars ($8.02 billion), owning a 30
percent stake in Eurostar. Hermes Infrastructure, part of
British-based fund Hermes Investment Management, will own 10
percent.
The sale is part of a national plan to raise 20 billion
pounds by selling off publicly owned assets to pay down
Britain's national debt and help rebalance the country's books.
The deal will generate an additional 172 million pounds for
the UK Treasury upon completion because Eurostar has agreed to
redeem the government's preference shares, a finance ministry
statement said.
The rest of Eurostar is held by French rail operator SNCF,
which has a 55 percent stake, and Belgian national rail operator
SNCB, which has 5 percent.
The deal requires regulatory approval and existing
shareholders' agreeing not to exercise their option to acquire
the British stake at a 15 percent premium, the Treasury said.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
($1 = 1.2464 Canadian dollars)
