LONDON, March 2 Eurostar, the operator of passenger trains between London and Paris, said that services were disrupted on Monday due to the closure of part of the track in Britain after a person was hit by a train.

"Eurostar trains are subject to delay and cancellation this afternoon," the company said in a statement on its website.

The company said emergency services were attending the incident in between Ashford International station and Ebbsfleet International station in Kent and travel on the high-speed line would resume when the track was re-opened.

Eurostar runs trains through the Channel Tunnel, operated by Eurotunnel, connecting passengers between the British and French capitals, and other cities including Brussels.

Earlier this year the temporary closure of the tunnel itself due to smoke from a lorry caused significant disruption to services. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)