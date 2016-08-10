LONDON Aug 10 Rail workers on Eurostar trains linking Britain to continental Europe via the Channel Tunnel will strike for a total of seven days in August because of a long-running dispute over work-life balance, Britain's RMT rail union said on Wednesday.

The RMT said the strike action will take place in two blocks over two weekends, from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 and from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)