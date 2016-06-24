PARIS, June 24 Eurotunnel said on Friday Britain's vote to leave the European Union will not affect the activity of the Channel Tunnel's concession and that it was keeping its outlook unchanged.

"A reduction in the value of the sterling would reduce the amount of the group's debt in that currency, would increase costs for maritime competitors and would support British exports, which would compensate for any potential negative effects," the statement said.

Eurotunnel has forecast Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of 560 million euros for 2016 and 605 million euros for 2017, at constant exchange rates.

