LONDON, March 26 The British government may
introduce tougher rules on executive pay if companies and their
investors fail to restore the link with performance, Business
Secretary Vince Cable will say on Wednesday.
Last year Britain tightened rules on how companies decide
directors' pay, including requiring businesses to detail what
was paid to each director and giving shareholders a vote on
remuneration policy at least every three years.
Between 1998 and 2010, average pay for chief executives rose
13 percent each year, despite no overall increase in the FTSE100
blue chip share index over that time, according to the
Business Department.
In the "shareholder spring" of 2012, investors mounted
several high-profile challenges to executive pay packages,
frustrated at boardroom salaries rising when share prices were
declining. Some high-profile bosses, such as Andrew Moss at
insurer Aviva Plc and Sly Bailey of British newspaper
group Trinity Mirror, stood down.
In a speech to remuneration committee chairs on Wednesday,
Cable will say that while some have set about restoring a link
between pay and performance following the government's reforms,
others are observing the letter of the law but not the spirit.
"If companies and investors are unable or unwilling to act
responsibly, the pressure for stronger measures will be hard to
ignore," he will say, according to extracts of his speech
released in advance.
"Under such circumstances, I would consider options
including stricter regulatory oversight of pay reports and
policies, a requirement on shareholders to disclose how they
have voted on pay, or a requirement to consult employees on
pay."
Cable will also say he plans to write to remuneration
committee chairs to ask them to fully observe the spirit of the
government's reforms and that he will take stock of the
situation after the current voting season.
"This is the time for companies, and investors, to show they
can act responsibly," he will say.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)