LONDON, June 17 Bank of America Merrill Lynch was named top pan-European equity brokerage for the second year running at the annual Thomson Reuters Extel Awards on Tuesday, while JPMorgan Asset Management won best fund manager for a fifth straight year. The following table lists the winners and runners-up in the awards: AWARD RANKINGS Leading Pan-European 1. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Brokerage Firm for Equity 2. UBS and Equity-Linked 3. Morgan Stanley Research Leading Pan-European 1. UBS Brokerage Firm for 2. Morgan Stanley Trading and Execution 3. JPMorgan Leading Pan-European Fund 1. Peter Lawrence, JPMorgan Asset Management Individual Management 2. Philip Guest, UBS Global AM 3. Niels Pecriaux, GLG Partners Leading Pan-European 1. Deutsche Bank Brokerage Firm for 2. Citi Operations 3. UBS Leading Pan-European 1. Jean-Michel Bonamy, Vivendi Investor Relations Professional 2. Oliver Schmidt, Allianz SE 3. Karl Mahler, Roche Leading Pan-European 1. GLG Partners Hedge Fund 2. Tudor Capital 3. Moore Capital Management Leading Pan-European 1. UBS Brokerage Firm for Equity 2. JPMorgan Sales 3. Citi Leading Brokerage Firm 1. Numis Securities for UK Small and Mid Caps 2. Liberum 3. Peel Hunt Leading Pan-European 1. Sophie Warrick, JPMorgan Specialist Sales Person 2. Gerard Zaffran, Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3. Mark Howden, Nomura Securities Leading Pan-European 1. Kepler Cheuvreux Brokerage Firm for 2. Societe Generale Sustainability Research 3. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leading Pan-European 1. Andrew Wood, Sanford C. Equity Analyst Bernstein 2. Jeff Stent, Exane BNP Paribas 3. Cedric Besnard, HSBC Leading Pan-European Fund 1. JPMorgan Asset Management Management Firm 2. Wellington Management 3. Fidelity Worldwide Investment Leading Pan-European 1. Deutsche Telekom AG Quoted Company for 2. Roche Investor Relations 3. Vivendi Leading Pan-European 1. Luxury Goods, HSBC Equity Sector Team 2. Telecommunications Services, HSBC 3. Luxury Goods, Citi (To view the headline results online, please click: www.extelsurveys.com) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Holmes)