LONDON, July 3 British lawmakers launched an
inquiry into the mining and oil and gas industries on Wednesday,
seeking to better understand their contribution to the economy
and the impact of having scandal-prone companies listed in
London.
The wide-ranging investigation comes as Britain seeks to
maximise its hydrocarbon reserves in the North Sea and start
exploiting shale resources, and it follows a series of scandals
at mining companies with shares trading in London.
Parliament's Committee for Business, Innovation and Skills
on Wednesday invited submissions on almost a dozen questions
including how extractive industries contribute to the economy,
jobs and exports; what are the corporate governance concerns of
companies operating abroad but trading on UK exchanges; whether
Britain has the skills base to remain a centre for extractive
industries; and what the impacts are of signing up to a resource
transparency initiative.
Britain said in May it would join a global initiative
requiring oil and mining firms to comply with new disclosure
measures aimed at tackling corruption.
Lawmakers in May flagged they were considering a
transparency inquiry. High-profile corruption probes are already
underway involving Kazakh miner ENRC and
Indonesia-focused coal producer Bumi, which they fear
have dented the London stock market's reputation.
This latest inquiry appeared to go further by also
considering the economic impact of oil and gas and mining
companies and whether British businesses are well placed to
benefit from shale gas opportunities.
The government, eager for energy to play a part in reviving
the economy, is trying to encourage investment in the sector by
a series of tax breaks. In June, it also began a review of oil
and gas recovery in the North Sea.
The inquiry will produce a written report, which is not
expected until 2014, with policy recommendations for
consideration by the Conservative-led coalition government.
The committee is made up of lawmakers from across the three
main British political parties. Other ongoing inquiries include
an examination of the British retail sector and the possible
business implications of Scottish independence.